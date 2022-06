The country’s only archeological and cultural byway, will return to its roots with the announcement that Mesa Verde Country will take over management and marketing for Trail of the Ancient’s Route in Southwest Colorado. And expect some changes that will add more points of interest along the way to encourage visitors to stay in the area another day or two. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Stone Age Tools, and the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. I’m Wendy Graham Settle.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO