Atascadero’s only movie theatre complex temperately closed this week as it readies for a second act, which includes reopening in early July. During the pandemic, the owners of the Galaxy Theatre stopped paying their rent and the owner of the property began having trouble meeting loan payments. After failing to make an agreement with Jeff Nelson, the owner of Colony Square, Galaxy Theatre’s owners elected to leave on June 23, shortly before their lease expired.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO