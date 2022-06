A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]

4 HOURS AGO