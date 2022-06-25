ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man barricaded self with child inside Sac Co apartment that was set on fire, officials say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man and a child were hospitalized after the man barricaded them inside a Sacramento County apartment and set it on fire Friday morning, officials said. Officials said the incident started with deputies...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

11 people escape North Highlands house fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Eleven people will need a new home after an early morning fire destroyed their house in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County. Firefighters said they encountered a wall of fire when they arrived at the home on Jackson Street just after 1:45 a.m. The...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
truecrimedaily

Calif. man accused of holding baby hostage with knife to its throat and lighting apartment on fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly lit an apartment on fire and held a child hostage. On Friday, June 24, the Metropolitan Fire Department of Sacramento tweeted they were on scene at 3939 Madison Ave. for a two-alarm apartment fire in the city’s North Highlands neighborhood. The fire department said they arrived to a "dynamic incident" with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office already there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Following Chase In West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested two suspects Monday night following a brief chase in West Sacramento. Local police say a short car chase ended on the 1000 block of Freemont Boulevard, where the two suspects fled on foot. Traffic was briefly blocked in the area as officers searched for the suspects. The area has since reopened to traffic. Authorities have not detailed what prompted the chase.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection. (credit: Auburn Police Department) Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway. The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident. Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Grass fire near Davis burns 500 acres, officials say

DAVIS, Calif. — A grass fire is burning near Davis on Tuesday afternoon. The fire can be spotted from KCRA 3’s downtown sky camera. The fire is located at County Road 104 and County Road 36. Davis officials said the fire started around 12:30 p.m. It has burned...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Cal Fire air tanker drops retardant on Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — LiveCopter 3 was overhead as theRices Fire burned in Nevada County on Tuesday and captured images of a giant smoke plume and crews battling the flames. Watch video of a Cal Fire air tanker dropping 1,200 gallons of retardant in the player leading this story.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
tribunenewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in armed robbery

At 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Holbrook Police responded to Circle K, located at 101 Mission Lane, in reference to an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Trejo of Woodland, Calif., was a passenger on a Greyhound Bus. The Circle K is a stop location for the bus line.
HOLBROOK, AZ
CBS Sacramento

La Cabana Restaurant In Sacramento Has It Liquor License Suspended After Investigation Into May 2021 DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA

