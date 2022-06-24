ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Named One Of The 10 Best States For Summer Road Trips

By Cort
 3 days ago
School's out for summer, and that means it's time to hit the open road. As someone who just made a cross-country road trip from Illinois to Idaho, I can tell you from first-hand experience that some states are better to travel to or through than others. Looking at you, Nebraska. Thankfully,...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
Daytripper: A Beer-Lover’s Weekend in Southeastern Idaho

I enjoyed a recent trip back “home” to St. Louis, where I remember the fact that STL’s brewing scene is among the best and deepest in the country. While new entries into the market have seemingly slowed in the COVID era (after a decade of non-stop growth) the town continues to make great, varied beer within the same market as the birthplace of Anheuser-Busch.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
Air Force ROTC cadet from OSU dies in Idaho training accident

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho. Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old Mackenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. She was from Eagle River, Alaska.
Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. […]
This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
Kearns resident killed in Idaho motorcycle crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that killed a Utah resident. East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 […]
Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
Idaho No Longer Ranked Last In This Metric

The state of Idaho is no longer last in the country when it comes to vaccination rates. After being neck and neck with Wyoming for a significant amount of time, more Idahoans are choosing to get vaccinated as COVID cases are again on the rise. Idaho now ranks 41st in...
6 Things Shaped Like The State Of Idaho

What do you see when you look at Idaho? There are no wrong answers. The answer is subjective. I could see one thing, you could see another, and we're both right. That's the beauty of perception. Here is a list of 6 things I see when I look at the...
Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger. The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

