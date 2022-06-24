Person killed in crash at Durham intersection

Selma, N.C. — The Selma Police Department said two people are in custody after a Thursday shootout in Selma. Police said Malika Edwards of Smithfield and Rashad Vaughn of Clayton were charged with Felony Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle, Felony discharging a weapon from an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and Felony aid and abet discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

