Bethlehem, PA

Taylor Swift’s Appalachian Millipede, Agriculture Innovations And A Mysterious Disappearance

wvpublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Inside Appalachia, we’ll hear about a farm in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania that can grow a lot of agriculture on one acre of a former industrial site. We’ll also hear about a podcast that remembers the back to the land movement in West Virginia during the 1970s and 1980s --...

www.wvpublic.org

Syracuse.com

I have journeyed to the Adirondack Mountains to die (Guest Opinion by Mike Hirsch)

Mike Hirsch is the Director of Content/Opinion and Community Engagement for The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. He had previously worked as Business and Features editor at the paper. He worked as a reporter and editor for the Syracuse Newspapers from 1987 to 2001. He can be reached at mike.hirsch@mcall.com. This column, published first in The Morning Call, is reprinted by permission.
SYRACUSE, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Rainbow capitalism in the Lehigh Valley: Some embrace while others exploit Pride Month

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
SOCIETY
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: The Miller's House

The year is 1782. The American Revolution was coming to an end and Moravian Bethlehem found itself the center of attention. Aristocratic French army officers, imbued with the spirit of the Enlightenment, had come to marvel at the wonderful town with its many industries. It seemed to them an idyllic community as outlined by their Parisian philosophes. But there was at least one individual, Bethlehem’s master miller Herman Loesch, who was not happy. His living quarters, located in the mill itself, were too small. So, he went to the village leaders with a proposal. The space, he argued was not being put to good use. It should be turned over to storage. He also had a request in lieu of that space being used as a dwelling, he asked for a small house, a home for himself. It is not known if he had a wife and children but if he did this would have made it even more critical.
BETHLEHEM, PA
phl17.com

Month long event bringing the best dining options to Montgomery County, PA

Rachel Riley, Associate Vice President of Communications for the Valley Forget Tourism and Convention Board, and Angela Scaffidi, Bartaco General Manager, join us to discuss Crave Montco. Organizers say it is the can’t miss dining experience in the Philadelphia area this summer, showcasing incredible and unique cuisine in Montgomery County with some great deals. We hear about it and learn more about Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Muhlenberg Township Set to Kick Off Summer Events

The Muhlenberg Township Parks and Recreation Department announced their lineup of summer events for the Muhlenberg community. Would you like to sit back in your lawn chair, with the beautiful view of the river to your left on a Friday night listening to free music? If you would, then you need to visit Jim Dietrich Park on the following Friday for the Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8:30PM each night. This year’s line-up is as follows:
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Valley’s LGBTQ find unique ways to fill void left by closure of Stonewall, other gay bars

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
kolomkobir.com

Meet the richest self-made women in the US | Business News

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.
ALLENTOWN, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

How To Spend A Day in Doylestown

After hearing about the Peace Valley Lavender Farm on a recent visit to Doylestown for the International Bike Film Festival, I put it on the top of my list to head back there to explore more of Doylestown at the end of the school year with my mom. And what...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Times News

Beltzville quickly reaches capacity

Beltzville Lake was closed Sunday morning when the vehicle capacity reached its limit of 900 vehicles. Rangers closed it down around 11:30 a.m. with help of state troopers. The park was closed to vehicles and those walking in. Many complained they had driven three, four and five hours with tags...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Take two: Professional theater returns to West Chester

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, in West Chester, Pa., has hired its first artistic director, Carmen Khan, who will lead the company into professional theater productions. The Uptown! will become one of only two professional theater production companies, along with People’s Light in Malvern, in all of Chester County....
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

