Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.

TULSA, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO