ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Named One Of The 10 Best States For Summer Road Trips

By Cort
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School's out for summer, and that means it's time to hit the open road. As someone who just made a cross-country road trip from Illinois to Idaho, I can tell you from first-hand experience that some states are better to travel to or through than others. Looking at you, Nebraska. Thankfully,...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
104.3 WOW Country

Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Illinois State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Boise, ID
State
Nebraska State
saltlakemagazine.com

Daytripper: A Beer-Lover’s Weekend in Southeastern Idaho

I enjoyed a recent trip back “home” to St. Louis, where I remember the fact that STL’s brewing scene is among the best and deepest in the country. While new entries into the market have seemingly slowed in the COVID era (after a decade of non-stop growth) the town continues to make great, varied beer within the same market as the birthplace of Anheuser-Busch.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Road Trips#Yellowstone National Park
Washington Examiner

Teenage Air Force ROTC cadet dies in Idaho training accident

A teenage Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died from injuries sustained during a training accident in Idaho. MacKenzie Wilson, 19, of Eagle River, Alaska, died in a Humvee accident during a training exercise at the Saylor Creek Bombing Range in southern Idaho, the Mountain Home Air Force Base announced on Sunday. The accident, which occurred on Friday, injured two others, according to the base.
IDAHO STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) - An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho. Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old Mackenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. Wilson was from Eagle River, Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Molotov Cocktails at Mostly Peaceful Protest in Idaho

Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

Salt Lake woman killed in weekend Idaho car accident

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Kearns woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. Idaho State Police said a 52-year-old woman from Emmett, Idaho, was driving a Jeep Renegade north on state Highway 16 when she crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle traveling south. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, who were both wearing helmets, were flown to the hospital.
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Kearns resident killed in Idaho motorcycle crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that killed a Utah resident. East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 […]
KEARNS, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy