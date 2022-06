Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, rallying by over 50% in the past seven days. However, the upcoming resistance levels may pose some challenges to the bulls. After a significant rally, SHIB is found just under the critical resistance at $0.000012. With momentum somewhat weak, it is unlikely for SHIB to attempt a breakout on a Sunday, but the coming week may surprise us again. The support is found at $0.000010.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO