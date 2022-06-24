Penn State commit lands SEC offer; Lions hosting 7-on-7 camp Friday: Newsstand

Penn State coach James Franklin.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 24 include the list of official visitors coming to town plus a 7-on-7 tournament preview and an SEC offer for a Class of 2023 commit.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Lions and college athletics on June 24.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with official visitors.

Check back to Blue-White Illustrated later Friday for an insider look at the recruiting weekend ahead from expert Ryan Snyder.

To whet your appetite until then, though, we’ll note here that Penn State is slated to host at least six Class of 2023 recruits for 48-hour all-expenses-paid visits over the next two days. The list includes but is not limited to four-star edge commit Jameial Lyons, Alabama defensive back T.J. Metcalf, and four-star Virginia safety Cameron Seldon. Check out the BWI visit tab to see the full rundown.

In other news, Penn State will hold its second and final 7-on-7 camp of the summer today. Some of the state’s top teams, including Imhotep Charter (and three-star end Jahsear Whittington), Neumann Goretti, Malvern Prep, and Aliquippa, will be on hand. So, too, will numerous Harrisburg area teams and a couple out-of-state powerhouses. That list includes Good Counsel and DeMatha Catholic from Maryland.

Finally, an SEC program has offered a Penn State Class of 2023 commit.

Three-star Lansdale, Pa., North Penn receiver Yazeed Haynes reported a Georgia offer on Thursday night. While there appears to be nothing to worry about just yet, it’s always eyebrow-raising when a player already in the class is both A. still being pursued by others and B. is sharing that information publically. So, we’ll keep an eye on it moving forward.

Headlines of the day

Micah Parsons, quickly becoming one of the NFL’s brightest ambassadors, makes it clear once again that he wants to be an all-time great: Linder, PennLive

Penn State off to a strong start with top TE prospect Brady Prieskorn: Snyder, BWI

Lonnie White Jr. finds his way in MiLB after decommitting from Penn State baseball, football: Boyer, Daily Collegian

Penn State wrestler announces transfer destination; Nick Lee named Lions’ male athlete of the year: Notebook: Pickel, BWI

Children’s hospital patients to pick ‘Hawkeye Wave’ songs at Iowa football games: AP

Penn State defense in line for immediate help? Inside the Den: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“I just take the blessings that God gave me. I don’t feel like I need to reach anyone’s expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I’m gonna just go out there and play my game. I don’t wanna go out there and chase no one’s story, I just gotta do my thing, and that’s what got me here and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

—Micah Parsons to CBS Sports when asked how he would handle the expectations set for him following his first NFL season.