Guam National Guard Received the Minuteman Award

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Josh Tenorio officially threw their hat in the ring earlier today for the upcoming Gubernatorial Election. With both the current governor and lieutenant governor filing today this marks the 2nd gubernatorial candidate for the democratic party of Guam. Originally, the pair was supposed to file last week but had to postpone due to health concerns surrounding the Lt. Governor.
Over the weekend PNC had the chance to follow local hunters as they participated in the Department of Agriculture’s annual Babui Derby. This past Saturday, during the hours of 5 am to 8 pm, local hunters took to the jungles of Guam to capture their prize. Hunters were required...
