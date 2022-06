FRUITA • When Arlene Jackson thinks of John Otto, she thinks of other people. She thinks of everyone else who followed the man to Colorado National Monument, this wonderland of rock spanning the state’s western edge. “When somebody finds something new, a place that’s as beautiful as our place here, they tend to have one of two reactions,” says Jackson, the preserve’s chief of interpretation. “They either say, I want to keep this all to myself, or I want to share it with everybody. And...

