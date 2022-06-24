ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Morning Devotional – A Well of Water

By Seth Coburn
 3 days ago

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by...

Stanley F. Krienke

Stanley F. Krienke, age 76, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June21, 2022, at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment at Camp Ripley Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
STEWART, MN
Hutchinson Sculpture Stolen

Hutchinson police are investigating a theft reported earlier this month that involved a downtown sculpture. On Friday, June 17th, police say a member of the Hutchinson Public Arts Commission reported that one of the sculptures on display throughout the city had been taken. The missing sculpture was a welded metal...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Gladys M. Donnay

Gladys M. Donnay, age 91, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe with interment at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.
GLENCOE, MN

