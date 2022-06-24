Morning Devotional – A Well of Water

Gladys M. Donnay, age 91, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe with interment at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO