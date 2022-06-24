ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Supreme Court ruling on gun law

Biden signs gun legislation; NY lawmakers fight concealed carry ruling

There was a major step forward in the fight against gun violence Saturday as President Joe Biden signed the first significant piece of gun legislation in decades. While the law benefits New York, state legislators are also trying to work around the Supreme Court ruling that now makes it easier for everyone in the state to carry a gun in public. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Next steps now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.
In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
Flashpoint Interview: Michigan AG Dana Nessel discusses future of abortion amid law uncertainty

The reverberations are still roiling the nation after the stunning overturn of the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion in Michigan is tricky to nail down, and the situation is subject to change at any moment. With Michigan’s 1931 law banning more abortions currently on hold through an injunction, abortion is still legal in the state for now -- but for how long? And what impact will this have on elections in the fall?
Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
Does the Landmark Supreme Court Gun Law Ruling Affect Louisiana?

The US Supreme Court issued a landmark decision Thursday concerning gun rights directly on the heels of Congress issuing new gun control legislation. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 striking down New York's legislation that makes is very difficult for individuals to obtain a gun carry permit. New York's existing law states one has to have a 'proper cause' to obtain a carry permit.
Illinois abortion advocates expect influx of patients from out-of-state: "It reinforces my commitment"

Laurie, who lives north of Chicago, says getting behind the wheel is an act of activism. She drives women who need a ride to get an abortion, both locally and from out-of-state. She volunteers for the Midwest Access Coalition (MAC), a non-profit that helps fund everything from lodging and transportation to childcare for women who need those resources to get the procedure.
Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes bill to dispense ivermectin by standing order

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed a bill that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense a parasite drug to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription.Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. Health experts and medical groups have been pushing to stamp out use of the drug, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.Sununu said in a news release that New Hampshire currently only has four...
