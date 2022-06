A 24-year-old male claims a bullet grazed his right thigh as he was relaxing at home. At about 20 minutes after midnight 911 received a call of someone in an occupied dwelling being shot by an unknown person who shot into their home. The victim, a 24-year-old male, claimed he was grazed in the upper right outside thigh by the bullet. He was treated and released at the scene by paramedics.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO