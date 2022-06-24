Wisconsin offers 2025 TE/DE Adam Shovlin

Earlier this week, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2025 tight end/defensive end Adam Shovlin out of Oakdale, Connecticut.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, the St. Thomas More High School standout currently holds offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Massachusetts, Virginia Tech, and now Wisconsin.

As a sophomore, Shovlin caught 17 passes for 167 yards on offense, while adding 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles on defense.

This is just the ninth player to be offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle. You can watch his HUDL tape here.

The Connecticut native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

