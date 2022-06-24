ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Titans 2022 training camp dates revealed

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
On Thursday, the NFL revealed the training camp report dates for every team, including the Tennessee Titans.

Last week, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Tennessee’s veterans would report on July 26, but now we know when rookies will report, and when the Titans’ first training camp practice will be.

Rookies will report to Titans training camp on July 23, and after veterans report on July 26, the Titans will hold their first practice on July 27, according to John Glennon of Sports Illustrated.

A recent report from Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky states that the team will have multiple training camp practices open to the public this year, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed.

The Titans haven’t held a training camp practice open to the public since 2019 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing construction at Tennessee’s facility, Saint Thomas Sports Park.

The Titans should announce their entire training camp schedule, full with dates for open practices, at some point in the near future.

