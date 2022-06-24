ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

The history of right to work, 75 years later

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tQhT_0gKrONel00

(The Center Square) – While celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Taft-Hartley Act Thursday, which allowed states to enact right to work laws, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, said “unions didn’t build the Middle Class in America. Entrepreneurs and hard-working Americans did.”

Foxx, the ranking member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, celebrated the anniversary of the law that codified the ability of states to enact right to work laws in remarks she gave on the House floor.

The Labor Management Relations Act of 1947, better known as the Taft–Hartley Act, was enacted by the 80th U.S. Congress and after Democratic President Harry Truman unsuccessfully vetoed the bill. Congressional Democrats joined Republicans in voting to override his veto.

In 1945 and 1946, millions of workers were involved in major strikes that broke out nationwide. Ten years earlier, workers were given the right to engage in strikes, join unions and bargain collectively after Congress passed the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, known as the Wagner Act, signed into law by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt. But the law granted too much coercive power to union bosses, critics said, and even against employees who didn’t want to join unions. As a result, two Republicans introduced a bill to curtail their power.

The Taft-Hartley Act, named after U.S. Sen. Robert A. Taft, R- Ohio, the elder son of the 27th U.S. president, William Howard Taft, and Rep. Fred A. Hartley Jr., R-New Jersey, banned a range of strikes and boycotts and closed union shops, among other prohibitions. It also created the ability for states to enact their own Right to Work laws.

In opposition to the law, Truman addressed the American people on the radio, saying it was bad for labor and America. But Congress disagreed and nearly two weeks later it became law on June 23, 1947.

Since then, 27 states have enacted laws to allow employees to choose whether or not they want to join a union.

“With rising inflation and gas prices, workers should not be forced to hand their hard-earned paychecks over to unions in order to keep their jobs,” Foxx said Thursday. “Time and time again, unions prove that worker representation plays second fiddle to a partisan political agenda that comes as no surprise to anyone.”

A National Institute for Labor Relations analysis found that organized labor spent more than $1.8 billion on political activity and lobbying in the U.S. during the 2020 election cycle. The majority of the money spent, $1.4 billion, came straight from union dues taken from workers who could legally be fired if they refused to fund union activities, it found.

Foxx pointed to the financial disclosures of one of the largest unions in the U.S., the AFL-CIO, which spent more than $37 million on political activity and lobbying compared to $16 million on representing workers as an example of unions not prioritizing workers.

Right to work protections ensure that workers cannot be forced to pay dues to a union as a condition of employment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 6.7% of private sector workers are union members. Recent polls have found that more than 7 in 10 Americans support right to work protections.

Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Committee and National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, notes that, “For decades, Americans have overwhelmingly agreed with the Right to Work principle that no worker should be forced to join or pay dues to a union just to keep his or her job.”

The NRWLDF advocates on behalf of workers free of charge who choose to opt out of paying union dues and object to funding union political activity.

“Big Labor’s political allies are on a mission to wipe out all 27 state Right to Work laws in the country by federal fiat by eliminating section 14(b) of Taft-Hartley, which ensures states can protect workers from being forced to pay union dues,” Mix said, pointing to the Democratic-sponsored PRO Act, (Protecting the Right to Organize Act).

The PRO-Act, if enacted, would force millions of workers nationwide to pay union dues or be fired. Small businesses came out against the bill, saying it would put them out of business. The free market State Policy Network listed 12 examples of how the PRO Act would have hurt American workers and the Kansas Policy Institute argued it was “another Biden tax increase on the middle class.”

By contrast, the AFL-CIO argued it was the “most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression, … landmark worker empowerment, civil rights and economic stimulus legislation, and an essential part of any plan to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.”

Last March, the PRO Act passed in the House and ultimately died in the Senate.

“Right to Work is on the move,” Mix said despite Big Labor’s efforts. Five states passed Right to Work laws over the past decade and the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in a NRWLDF-won case in 2018, he notes. In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court held that forcing any public sector worker to pay union dues as a condition of employment violated their First Amendment rights.

Mix and others are urging Congress to instead to pass the National Right to Work Act, which would eliminate forced union dues powers from federal law and provide Right to Work protections for employees nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Foxx
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

History is filled with extinct occupations. Most of these jobs were accessible to people with the least formal education, from lamplighters to switchboard operators. (These are jobs that used to be common but no longer exist.) Today, about 40% of Americans 25 and older have a high school but no higher education except perhaps for […]
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Lawmakers, Union Leaders Push $50,000 Student Debt Forgiveness

A group of Democratic lawmakers joined the AFL-CIO and member unions in calling on President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower, a move they said is vital for working-class Americans. The president can forgive the debt via executive order “with one stroke of a pen,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Labor Rights#Labor Union#Union Workers#R Nc#Americans#House#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: What’s In and What’s Out of the Labor Rule Agenda

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: The US Labor Department is likely to have a busy fall, with plans to release a highly anticipated proposed update to overtime regulations and finalize changes to prevailing wage rules before the end of the year. The overtime proposal will be issued...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Steptoe Adds Law Clerk Nick Peterson From US Tax Court in DC

Nick Peterson has joined Steptoe after serving as a law clerk at the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C., according to the firm Monday. Peterson has also worked at Chamberlain Hrdlicka. He has focused on tax controversy and transactional tax matters as well as the tax aspects of entity formations, integrations, and restructurings, according to Steptoe.
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Jobs in America

A recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Americans in the workforce say they are either somewhat dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with their job, as of 2021. This is the highest percentage of job dissatisfaction since 2013. Long hours, low pay, frustrating bosses, little room to advance, and a poor company culture can make getting […]
RETAIL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy