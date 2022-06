Our Overall Coach of the Year from the 2021-22 School Sports Season is Jason Clay of Vandalia. In football, Coach Clay led the Vandals to a 7-2 regular season record and a playoff win in round one over Chester. In Coach Clay’s 6 years as head coach, the Vandals have made the playoffs in 5 years (no playoffs during the COVID-19 year) and have a 46-15 record in his time.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO