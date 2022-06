One of the most iconic images of the war in the Pacific during WW2 is the strategy employed by the Empire of Japan, which involved the sacrifice of some of its young pilots in suicide ramming missions on Allied surface fleets. Over 3,000 kamikaze pilots are thought to have been specially trained and prepared for this courageous task, and Kamikaze attacks sank 34 ships and damaged hundreds of others during the war. However, many either missed their targets, aborted their attach, or were intercepted and destroyed by Allied fighters and anti-aircraft defenses.

