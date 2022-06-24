A few more storms today; Warm and dry this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan County is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.

MORGAN COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO