A few more storms today; Warm and dry this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Monsoon moisture lingers into our weekend with thunderstorms expected in the southern half of the state Saturday, and more widespread activity Sunday in Eastern And Southern Utah. Wet weather chances will be highest east of I-15, but we could continue to see isolated thunderstorms through the weekend […]
UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch on Sunday, according to a post from the Capitol Reef National Park Service. The flood watch is in effect from noon to 9 p.m., and authorities are urging the public to avoid hiking or driving in canyons and washes. The Capitol Reef National […]
SANDY, Utah — A round of fast-moving thunderstorms battered the south end of the Salt Lake Valley during the evening commute Thursday, catching drivers and homeowners by surprise. The storms quickly soaked Interstate 15 and other major roadways, while high winds blew rain drops horizontally in Sandy. “It’s just...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days. Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The fire that has led officers to close off Salt Lake City’s 21st Street has been confirmed as a car explosion. Check out the video for a close look. ORIGINAL STORY: SLC’s 21st S. closed off while crews man car fire June 25, 2022 / 7:35 PM SALT LAKE CITY […]
SHOCKING pictures show clouds of black smoke over a soccer stadium on Saturday night after a nearby building caught fire. Terrified fans shared pictures and videos on social media after the smoke worsened and spread further toward the crowds in Rio Tinto Stadium. The venue was packed for a game...
SANDY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy family was displaced Sunday following a propane tank explosion that damaged two homes, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to reports of a backyard “barbecue failure” at 1281 E. 8725 South, Sandy Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie told Gephardt Daily.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast Italian fare is coming to Salt Lake City! “By the Bucket,” a family-style Italian take-out-only restaurant is set to make its debut in Utah in the Sugarhouse area on the corner of 700 East and 2100. The website notes that founder, Bret daCosta also has his eyes on Springdale […]
SALT LAKE CITY — As the U.S. housing market is showing big signs of cooling — from mortgage lender layoffs to several consecutive months of dropping sales — it's hitting home in Utah in a big way. The tables are starting to turn. Motivated sellers are beginning...
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan officials are searching for a suspect in connection to an altercation that took place near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood. The man was last seen wearing a light gray sleeveless shirt with brown khaki shorts. Authorities say the altercation happened on June […]
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two were hospitalized as a result of a semi truck-car crash that occurred in Wasatch County on June 24. Wasatch Fire reports that crews were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. on reports of a semi truck v. car accident on Highway 40. Officials note that one occupant of the car, a […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan County is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
UTAH (ABC4) – For those active in the real estate market, it’s no secret that homes in Utah are a hot commodity, with one city now named one of the Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. Situated along the Wasatch Front, Lehi is a 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City and is currently one […]
The Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah has shrunk by two-thirds since the 1980s because of climate change. This is exposing more arsenic on the lake bed, which high winds and storms could whip into a toxic dust cloud around nearby Salt Lake City – home to 75% of Utah’s population.
HIGHLAND, Utah — It had been 18 months since Robert Ross had a stroke on vacation in Page, Arizona. His wife, Lori, called for an ambulance, and Robert was taken to an area hospital. He didn’t stay there long. “They observed him for half an hour,” said Lori,...
