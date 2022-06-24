ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

A few more storms today; Warm and dry this weekend

By Damon Yauney
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY. Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance...

www.fox13now.com

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Dry in the north, storms in the south

Monsoon moisture still lingers across central and southern Utah giving a chance for afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend. Looks to stay dry for the north. The moisture moves away by Monday and we start cranking up the heat. Salt Lake City. Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows:...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Hot weekend ahead with isolated storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Monsoon moisture lingers into our weekend with thunderstorms expected in the southern half of the state Saturday, and more widespread activity Sunday in Eastern And Southern Utah. Wet weather chances will be highest east of I-15, but we could continue to see isolated thunderstorms through the weekend […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

National Weather Service issues flood watch

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch on Sunday, according to a post from the Capitol Reef National Park Service. The flood watch is in effect from noon to 9 p.m., and authorities are urging the public to avoid hiking or driving in canyons and washes. The Capitol Reef National […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Fast-moving, powerful thunderstorms catch some Utahns by surprise

SANDY, Utah — A round of fast-moving thunderstorms battered the south end of the Salt Lake Valley during the evening commute Thursday, catching drivers and homeowners by surprise. The storms quickly soaked Interstate 15 and other major roadways, while high winds blew rain drops horizontally in Sandy. “It’s just...
SANDY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
St. George, UT
ABC4

Upgraded thunderstorm threat and flash flood potential on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days.  Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
ABC4

Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Car explosion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The fire that has led officers to close off Salt Lake City’s 21st Street has been confirmed as a car explosion. Check out the video for a close look. ORIGINAL STORY: SLC’s 21st S. closed off while crews man car fire June 25, 2022 / 7:35 PM SALT LAKE CITY […]
ksl.com

This Utah housing market just saw nation's largest share of price cuts

SALT LAKE CITY — As the U.S. housing market is showing big signs of cooling — from mortgage lender layoffs to several consecutive months of dropping sales — it's hitting home in Utah in a big way. The tables are starting to turn. Motivated sellers are beginning...
ABC4

Officials search for man in connection to Daybreak altercation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan officials are searching for a suspect in connection to an altercation that took place near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood. The man was last seen wearing a light gray sleeveless shirt with brown khaki shorts. Authorities say the altercation happened on June […]
ABC4

LifeFlight assists in Wasatch Co. semi truck-car crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two were hospitalized as a result of a semi truck-car crash that occurred in Wasatch County on June 24. Wasatch Fire reports that crews were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. on reports of a semi truck v. car accident on Highway 40. Officials note that one occupant of the car, a […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

This county in Utah ranks as the 4th healthiest in US, according to report

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan County is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah couple gets hit with sky-high surprise air ambulance bill

HIGHLAND, Utah — It had been 18 months since Robert Ross had a stroke on vacation in Page, Arizona. His wife, Lori, called for an ambulance, and Robert was taken to an area hospital. He didn’t stay there long. “They observed him for half an hour,” said Lori,...
UTAH STATE

