Swoop restarts service from Hamilton to Las Vegas

We want to share a public service announcement regarding Omega Mart. It has recently come to our attention that people think it doesn’t have bathrooms. Or, that its bathrooms aren’t real. On the contrary, they are very real and fully functional. But don’t be disappointed to learn that they are indeed just bathrooms. Because at Meow Wolf, they leave no territory unmarked. Guests who visit the bathrooms are blessed to see the work of local Las Vegas artists adorning the walls. Mary Sabo, Mila May, JW Caldwell, Pretty Done and JK Russ have transformed a profane place into a sacred one.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO