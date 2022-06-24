Swoop restarts service from Hamilton to Las Vegas

With the summer heatwave continuing in Las Vegas, we have the ideal way for you to cool down. Especially if you crave a luxury lifestyle, who wouldn't want to spend a few hours luxuriating at a luxury resort by the pool? Plus, throw in cocktails, delicious food, and spa pools, and you may find yourself spending every weekend there.
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about the future path of I-11 in the Las Vegas area. Kirk writes: “Wasn’t May when the Interstate 11 route was supposed to be decided? When will we know if it’s going to follow the beltway or along US95?”
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit organization celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Miracle Flights held its 150,000th flight for a 3-year-old boy returning from Florida, where he has been receiving specialized medical treatment for clubfoot. Watson Beas' condition requires specialized treatment, and a spokesperson for Miracle...
Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is looking for crossing guards for the upcoming school year in August. Hundreds of school crossing guards are needed at intersections all throughout Clark County and neighboring cities. Job seekers interested in fulfilling this position are encouraged to email their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@TheCrossingGuardCompany.com.
What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas if you give your dog one of these Vegas dog names. You don’t have to be a high roller to hit the jackpot with one of these winning names for your four-legged lucky charm!. Pin it to remember these Vegas...
If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. No place on the planet celebrates holidays more enthusiastically than Las Vegas. As Independence Day approaches, you’ll see more and more explosions of red, white and blue. Sin City takes life, liberty and the pursuit of delicious drinks and tasty treats very seriously!
We want to share a public service announcement regarding Omega Mart. It has recently come to our attention that people think it doesn’t have bathrooms. Or, that its bathrooms aren’t real. On the contrary, they are very real and fully functional. But don’t be disappointed to learn that they are indeed just bathrooms. Because at Meow Wolf, they leave no territory unmarked. Guests who visit the bathrooms are blessed to see the work of local Las Vegas artists adorning the walls. Mary Sabo, Mila May, JW Caldwell, Pretty Done and JK Russ have transformed a profane place into a sacred one.
Protesters have taken to the streets in downtown Las Vegas after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Las Vegas gym hosting fundraiser for baby who needs heart transplant. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:58 AM UTC. The Las Vegas couple are long-time members of the gym, and...
Visiting Vegas? These are the Las Vegas events in July you shouldn’t miss. Vegas is great to visit any time of year as long as you plan on spending your time inside the casinos, which is why we spend July focusing on exploring the “great indoors”. Unless you’re hanging by the pool, we highly recommend you stay inside. The sun beats you down, and even when the sun is down, it will feel like a blow dryer on you all night. Heat stroke is a real concern in the summer.
Sometimes all the fine-dining options found around Las Vegas can be a bit overwhelming. We know what you’re thinking: Why can’t I just have something simple for lunch, like a delicious, perfect sandwich? You can. Great sandwiches are part of all those options, too. The newest sandwich spot...
Mount Charleston The best camping near Mount Charleston Nevada. Save Tiny 1947 Mt. Mt Charleston Lodge Cabin Las Vegas Restaurants Vegas Vacation. Charleston cabins are used year-round. Mt charleston camping cabins. Home Campgrounds Picnic Sites Deer Creek Picnic Area. Extremely spacious and a really cool fire place not to mention...
