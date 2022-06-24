D.C. Police Looking For Info To Capture Shooting Suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot and killed over the weekend in D.C. in separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident occurred on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, identified as 15-year-old Blue Bryant, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO