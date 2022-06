Harmony, the U.S. crypto startup behind Horizon, said in a blog post on Friday that it was notified of a “malicious attack” on its proprietary Horizon blockchain bridge on Thursday. Blockchain bridges, also known as cross-chain bridges, facilitate communication between different blockchains and allow users to send assets from one chain to the other. Using Harmony’s Horizon bridge, for example, users can move assets — including tokens, stablecoins, and NFTs — between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Harmony blockchains.

