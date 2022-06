When it comes to summer drinks, we tend to gravitate towards an ice cold beer, a refreshing cocktail or a glass of rosé. However, in recent years, there’s been a growing interest in summer sake. Typically, nihonshu (as the rice wine is typically called in Japan) is mostly consumed between autumn and spring. It’s never been much of a summer drink, as its full body and sweet profile tend to be more suited for the cooler weather. But these days, there’s a wealth of different sake, including lighter and drier styles that are ideal for summer.

