It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry haven't been on the best terms, but in order for their relationship to change going forward, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes the dad-of-three, 40, needs to reach out first. “If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here," the expert told the Daily Beast. “Eventually, William...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO