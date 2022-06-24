ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Death investigation prompts Sigalert for WB SR-60 in Boyle Heights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off of State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. California Highway Patrol officers, along with...

Comments / 0

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorcyclist Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Baldwin Park (Baldwin Park, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Baldwin Park (Baldwin Park, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a palm tree early Sunday morning in Baldwin Park. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue after getting reports of a traffic collision at about 12:56 a.m. [...]
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA
WeHo man shot to death near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store’s entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Boyle Heights#California Highway Patrol#Wb#Caltrans#Accidents Investigation
U-Haul Attempts Break-In of Bicycle Shop

Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts. Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the […]
GLENDALE, CA
Riverside police investigating deadly shooting

Riverside police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week. Police say 33-year-old Bryan Davis was shot and killed Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. on the 8500 block of Hickory Lane in the Ramona neighborhood of Riverside. Officers found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Public Safety
Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

HOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Shooting Involving Minivan on 110 Freeway Under Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting took place on the 110 freeway north of the 105, and involved a white minivan. At least four bullet holes were counted and witnesses say at least one person was rushed to a local hospital. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Second Alarm fire burns three abandoned buildings in Downey

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported. 
DOWNEY, CA
Man Shot in Long Beach, Investigation Underway

LONG BEACH – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete. “Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to...
LONG BEACH, CA

