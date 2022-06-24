Recall Gascón office evacuated after receiving envelope with white powder

The West LA office of Recall Gascón received a hate letter that contained a white powder, prompting LAPD hazmat officers to investigate and order an evacuation. | Photo courtesy of Fox 11

Volunteers at the headquarters of the campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón were evacuated Thursday after an envelope filled with white powder arrived at the West Los Angeles office.

Hazmat officers were sent by the Los Angeles Police Department at around 4 p.m. to the office at the Westside Towers building in the 11800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, between Barrington and Bundy avenues, to examine the envelope, which was later determined to contain baking soda, according to news reports.

“Volunteer was opening up the petitions we got in the mail and one had white substance got all over everything, and got all over the volunteer,” Tim Rosales, co-lead strategist for the Recall Gascón campaign, told KTLA.

A letter inside the envelope was covered with swastikas, Fox 11 reported.