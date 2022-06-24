ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men arrested in Encino for alleged armed home-invasion robbery

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

Three men were in custody Thursday in an armed home-invasion robbery in Encino, authorities said.

The crime was reported about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Maliek Villafranco, 25, Darion Abbott, 29, and Jajuan Young, 25, all of Los Angeles were booked on suspicion of robbery. Villafranco and Abbott were being held on $200,000 bail each, and Young was being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“A radio call of an unknown trouble by a female at the location occurred and while on the phone with police, the phone was disconnected,” police said in a statement.

“West Valley Division patrol officers responded to the call and observed suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, exiting the residence with suitcases in hand,” police said.

The suspects ran away, and officers established a perimeter and used K-9 teams in the search that led to the arrests. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the victims, police said.

The victims told officers that the suspects forced entry into the home by prying open a rear window, police said.

“Once inside the residence, two suspects robbed the victims at gunpoint,” police said. “The suspects stole U.S. currency, a watch and a cell phone during the robbery. The incident appears to be isolated and all suspects are in custody.”

Anyone with information or video regarding the home-invasion crime was urged to call Detective Dunlop at 818-374-7730, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

