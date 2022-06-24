Bridge Work Slows Traffic on 201 in Johnson City

Effective: 2022-06-26 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Chenango; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Otsego County in central New York Central Chenango County in central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Oxford, or 11 miles southwest of Norwich, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Norwich, Guilford, North Norwich, Oxford, Sherburne, Preston, New Berlin, Morris, Gilbertsville and South Oxford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO