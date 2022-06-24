ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Bridge Work Slows Traffic on 201 in Johnson City

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
The New York State Department of Transportation warns motorists may encounter alternating lane restrictions on route 201 over the Vestal Parkway and Vestal Avenue through mid-afternoon Friday, June...

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

