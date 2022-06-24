Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

With summer officially in full swing, it's time to break out the swimsuits, barbecue grills, and...your mechanic's phone number?. Most people today have memories of long summer road trips watching the scenery change with your siblings screaming at each other or if you're an only child then getting along with your stuffed animals and imaginary friends. The important part of all of that is the trip itself but more importantly the vehicle. It's always good to make sure your vehicle is ready and set for the road before you leave the comfort of your home on that family or solo vacation.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO