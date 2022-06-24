ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NHL fan banned from Colorado Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on the ice

By Ashley Michels, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl5nK_0gKqXtHV00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A self-proclaimed “die-hard” fan of the Colorado Avalanche has been banned from attending the NHL team’s games for the rest of the season after he was caught spreading ashes on the rink.

“If you saw the little bit of the amount that I actually got on there, the Zamboni took care of it round one,” Ryan Clark said.

Clark attended the Avalanche game at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 8, where he decided to honor his late friend by pouring some of his ashes over the glass and onto the ice.

“The usher asked me, ‘What was that?’ I gotta be honest with you. It was my friend. ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well he passed away. Yesterday was his service and I spread some of his ashes out there,’” Clark recalled.

Avalanche watch parties will be 21-up at McGregor Square

Clark said he was then brought to the arena’s concourse, where he spoke with security. He was ultimately escorted out of the building.

“I knew what I did was considered wrong. I owned up to it the second it happened,” Clark said.

Soon afterward, Clark received a letter in the mail, informing him that he was not welcome at Ball Arena for any Avalanche games for the remainder of the season. That was before he knew the Avalanche would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, Clark said he would still do it all over again.

“If you’ve ever seen ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like this is just the hockey version. So when they’re at home and they need a little assistance, my boy’s out there to assist,” Clark said.

Friends bonding over a love of hockey

Clark’s best friend is Kyle Stark. The two met while working at King Soopers in 2009 and became roommates. Stark was the best man at Clark’s wedding.

The pair bonded over their love of hockey. According to Clark, Stark just “eats, sleeps, breathes hockey.”

“[During the] 2018-2019 season, Kyle and I actually were able to scrape together [some money] and we were season-ticket holders,” Clark said.

However, Stark died suddenly just days before Christmas.

“If he was still here, we’d probably be at the stadium. We’d be doing what we had to to get the thousand-dollars-to-sit-up-top tickets,” Clark said.

Colorado preps for 10,000 on illegal, monthlong campout

Clark said he believes his friend is now watching over the Avalanche as they fight to bring the Stanley Cup trophy to Denver.

“I’d like to think in my heart that yeah, he’s out there flying with those guys down the ice, and when one of the other guys gets it from the other team, he’s throwing an extra elbow up against the glass there to get them back,” Clark said.

Clark said it has been tough watching the playoffs at home without his best friend, but being able to talk about Stark again feels good.

“It’s fantastic to be able to talk about him. Because the last few months have just kind of been, this or that, and then when the playoffs hit, that’s when I wish he was here. I really, really wish he was here at this point,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans lined up early for first game of CWS finals

OMAHA, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is the Rebels’ first ever national championship game. There’s lots of excitement. Fans have even started lining up to get into the game about two hours ahead of first pitch. Fans said they couldn’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity. “National championship. We may never get back here again. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Recipes from Mississippi

A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
WJTV 12

Two get life for 2018 Natchez double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Adams County men were sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for the 1st degree murders of Tavonte White and Alicia Justice. White, 23, of Natchez, and Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of attacking woman with hammer on Belvedere Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer. The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive. According to police, 26-year-old Antonio Golden and the 29-year-old victim got into a fight over a purse. During the incident, police said Golden struck […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold bottled water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute water at Delta Mart Shopping Center on Saturday, June 25. Each vehicle will receive one case of water. Potable water will also available for affected residents at any of the City of Jackson’s fire stations.  City officials said they plan to have a water distribution […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Ice Rink#The Colorado Avalanche#Ball Arena
WJTV 12

Jackson weekly real estate update

As mortgage rates rise in concert with The Fed’s rate hikes this month, fears about the American housing market pricing out tens of millions of would-be homebuyers continue to fester. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is hovering around 6%. And not only is it becoming more expensive to borrow money, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

P. Diddy pledges $1M to Jackson State at BET Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million each to both Jackson State University (JSU) and Howard University during the BET Awards. HBCU Sports reported he made the pledge to the HBCUs after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the website, Combs was a student at Howard before becoming an artist […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for stealing car in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Deputies said Malachi Rayborn is wanted for felony taking of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information about Rayborn can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Child left in car, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead after being left in a car. A death investigation is underway at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Road. No further details are available at this time, stay tuned on-air and online as this is a developing story.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

Neighbors attend Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people turned out for the annual Lynch Street Cultural Arts Festival, which kicked off today near Jackson State University’s campus. The festival highlights the cultural heritage of Lynch Street. Food, music and locally-made crafts are just a few things that brought excitement to the event. Organizers shared that the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Emmie Perkins named Miss Mississippi 2022

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. She was selected from a field of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg. Perkins will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. More than […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Driver rescued from fiery wreck on I-20 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County deputy rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler from a car wreck that happened on Interstate 20 on Friday, June 24. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office authorities said the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved a car and an 18-wheeler. Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol when […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tennessee rescue squad helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County. Team members with the rescue squad and Goshen […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Counties added, removed from CWD management zones

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi counties were removed and some were added to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones after the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks passed a new regulation at a meeting on Wednesday. The Clarion Ledger reported the commission passed a regulation to remove any county from a CWD management zone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Neighbors frustrated over citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With yet another boil water notice set in place for Jackson, neighbors said they’ve had enough. Frustration and anger surrounding the issue and the price of bottled water has taken its toll on one Jackson neighbor. “I just can’t understand, why is it just Jackson’s water system? That’s what I can’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy