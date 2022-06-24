ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twin Cities Targeted for Extra Traffic Patrols This Weekend

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC AM News) - State troopers are planning to crack down on dangerous drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend. The State Patrol will conduct its second round of high-intensity patrols from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. The first round targeted the Brainerd Lakes area...

Minnesota State Patrol continues ‘high-intensity’ crackdown this weekend

(FOX 9) - Those heading to one of the numerous events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend are warned to watch the speed and distractions, or risk getting a ticket. A team of Minnesota State Patrol troopers will conduct the second of five "high-intensity patrols" as part of Project 20(22). According to the State Patrol, the project is an effort to "prioritize enforcement of speed, seat belt use and distraction… The goal is to have a visible presence and protect motorists during busy times on the roads and for drivers to see the extra patrols and choose to make safe driving decisions."
MINNESOTA STATE
