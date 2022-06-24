Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Weatherford Vietnam veteran Bob Chatigny said the Huey Helicopter newly on display at the Heartland Museum in Weatherford is a constant reminder of a lifesaving event. He lay lifeless on the battlefield in North Vietnam having been hit by an ambush and his leg filled with shrapnel. He came to as his commander dragged his body toward the whirl of the blades of a Huey to take him to safety.

