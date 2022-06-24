Here is a look at the Friday headlines

- From Butler to Germany – Klein sacrificed much for his country. - Reds Track and Field hosting throws clinic tomorrow at CHS. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
A Yukon man charged with shooting to death one roommate and injuring a second roommate is expected to enter a blind plea in the case. Patrick Allen Matthews, 25, is charged in Canadian County District Court with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a fatal shooting in December 2020 at a home near Britton and Mustang roads.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Mango Habanero Chicken. Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Rice Pilaf and topped with Pineapple Bits and Hot Spicy Mango Habanero Sauce.
Graveside services for Corene Cabaniss, 79, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Clinton Cemetery. She was born April 6, 1943 in Pittsburg. She died June 26, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Custer County Special Judge Stephanie Jones denied a motion to dismiss Wednesday which was requested by defense counsel for Derrick Barker. Jones also denied a motion to suppress evidence and implemented a gag order so anybody involved in the case cannot speak publicly about the case. Barker, 50, was charged with.
Weatherford Vietnam veteran Bob Chatigny said the Huey Helicopter newly on display at the Heartland Museum in Weatherford is a constant reminder of a lifesaving event. He lay lifeless on the battlefield in North Vietnam having been hit by an ambush and his leg filled with shrapnel. He came to as his commander dragged his body toward the whirl of the blades of a Huey to take him to safety.
After seven hours of witness testimony and three hours in executive session, the Weatherford Board of Education unanimously voted, 5-0, to terminate speech Pathologist Jennifer Daniel. Nearly 50 people were in attendance and 700 were watching live on the Weatherford Daily News Facebook page. During the hearing, Daniel testified she...
Funeral services will be held Monday for a volunteer firefighter who died in a crash last weekend. Troopers said Cloud Chief firefighter Ryan Sperle missed a curve and his vehicle rolled several times near Fort Cobb. Services will be at 10 a.m. at the Cordell Public Schools auditorium. Area Fire...
A local contractor is the apparent low bidder for a large bridge rehabilitation project in far west Canadian County. OBC, Inc., which has offices in Okarche and Edmond, submitted a bid totaling about $36.4 million to rebuild the historic “yellow bridge” over the South Canadian River. “The bridge...
Comments / 0