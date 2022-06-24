ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 3 days ago

- Johnson to read her book at D.C. Read the Clinton Daily...

www.clintondailynews.com

Clinton Daily News

Here is a look at the Weekend headlines

- From Butler to Germany – Klein sacrificed much for his country. - Reds Track and Field hosting throws clinic tomorrow at CHS. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
CLINTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Blind plea due in Yukon murder case

A Yukon man charged with shooting to death one roommate and injuring a second roommate is expected to enter a blind plea in the case. Patrick Allen Matthews, 25, is charged in Canadian County District Court with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a fatal shooting in December 2020 at a home near Britton and Mustang roads.
YUKON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Monday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Mango Habanero Chicken. Grilled Chicken Breast served on a bed of Rice Pilaf and topped with Pineapple Bits and Hot Spicy Mango Habanero Sauce.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Corene Cabaniss

Graveside services for Corene Cabaniss, 79, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Clinton Cemetery. She was born April 6, 1943 in Pittsburg. She died June 26, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
wdnonline.com

Huey: a reminder of life for this Vietnam Veteran

Weatherford Vietnam veteran Bob Chatigny said the Huey Helicopter newly on display at the Heartland Museum in Weatherford is a constant reminder of a lifesaving event. He lay lifeless on the battlefield in North Vietnam having been hit by an ambush and his leg filled with shrapnel. He came to as his commander dragged his body toward the whirl of the blades of a Huey to take him to safety.
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

Weatherford Speech Pathologist terminated at WPS board hearing

After seven hours of witness testimony and three hours in executive session, the Weatherford Board of Education unanimously voted, 5-0, to terminate speech Pathologist Jennifer Daniel. Nearly 50 people were in attendance and 700 were watching live on the Weatherford Daily News Facebook page. During the hearing, Daniel testified she...
WEATHERFORD, OK
