Sometimes the path to leading one of the most advanced and complex organizations in a community starts on a dirt road. Brian Wetzel, who takes over as president of Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital on July 1, can remember that when his family moved to St. Cloud in 1983 there were still unpaved roads in town. Back then, days for Brian and his brothers were filled with baseball, basketball, and the other stuff of typical kids at St. Cloud Middle and St. Cloud High School.

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO