AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 early in a pursuit that followed an attempted traffic stop.

AKRON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO