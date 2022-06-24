ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Slovak champion Slovan signs Belgian defender Siemen Voet

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak champion Slovan Bratislava signed Belgian central defender Siemen Voet on a three-year contract on Friday.

The 22-year-old Voet, a product of Club Brugge’s academy, is the second signing in two days for Slovan as it prepares to play Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

Voet played for KV Mechelen in the Belgian league before moving to Zwolle in the Dutch top tier last season where he had 17 games.

On Thursday Slovan announced it had signed Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old Kucka, who played for Watford in the English Premier League last season, has 93 international appearances and 10 goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month’s world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare’s 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That’s six days before she competed at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

960K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy