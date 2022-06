June 27, 1889 — Our townsman, Mr. S.L. Rhodes, has perfected a very ingenious but simple device for the purpose of securing nuts on bolts to prevent from shifting or loosening. It is adapted for securing nuts on bolts on iron bridges, rail cars, engines, threshing machines, cylinders, buggy spindles, reaping and mowing machines, and in fact wherever threaded bolts are used, no matter what size, from the smallest to the largest bolt used for any and all purposes.

LURAY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO