Middle East

Shireen Abu Aqla: UN says an Israeli shot killed Al Jazeera journalist

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli forces - and not Palestinian militants - shot dead a high-profile Al Jazeera journalist, the UN's human rights office has concluded. A spokeswoman said the findings were the result of "independent monitoring" of the incident on 11 May. The killing of Shireen Abu Aqla, who was reporting on...

www.bbc.co.uk

AFP

Israel thanks Turkey for thwarting Iranian assassination plot

Israel's incoming prime minister on Thursday thanked Turkey for thwarting an Iranian assassination plot against its tourists in Istanbul that prompted an urgent call for the Jewish state's citizens to return home. He added that talks were ongoing to allow the Jewish state's airlines to start flying directly to Istanbul and the country's southern coasts.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

UN agency teachers urge terrorism and murder of Jews, report claims

JERUSALEM, Israel – A shocking report by a watchdog organization on Thursday revealed that a UN agency tasked with, among other things, educating Palestinian students in places such as Lebanon, the West Bank and Jordan, employs teachers who promote terrorism and the murder of Jews. UN Watch, a Geneva-based...
SOCIETY
BBC

Kidnap alert heightens Iran-Israel shadow war fears

The man set to become Israel's interim prime minister next week has made an urgent trip to Turkey amid fears of an attack on Israeli tourists there by Iranian agents - as the long-running shadow war between the bitter foes becomes more open. For years, both sides have been engaged...
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

IRGC commander says ‘sabotage’ killed Iranian defense engineer

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A commander of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says the death of a Defense Ministry engineer in May was the result of “industrial sabotage,” not simply an “accident” as official comments previously suggested.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Fifty Top Ukrainian Military Officers Reportedly Killed by Russian Airstrike

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced in a statement on Sunday that “[a]t 12:30, a command post used by Ukrainian forces near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles during a working meeting of the command staff of the operational-strategic grouping Alexandria.” Konashenkov said that more than fifty “generals and officers, including representatives of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate toward Nikolayev and Zaporozhye” were dead following the Russian strike. Konashenkov did not immediately provide the names of the Ukrainian officers allegedly killed in the attack. Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Konashenkov added that Russian forces destroyed a tank repair facility in Kharkiv and as many as ten howitzers near Mykolaiv to the south. Local Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces have drastically stepped up their shelling of Kharkiv, a sprawling and heavily fortified Ukrainian-held city not far from Russia’s western border, in recent days.
MILITARY
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

