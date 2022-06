Executive Order bolstering Supplier Diversity Office signed alongside release of Supplier Diversity Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. The Baker-Polito Administration today announced several improvements and updates to the state’s supplier diversity efforts that will further strengthen the Commonwealth’s commitment to equity in the state’s contracting process, including a new Executive Order that will provide greater opportunities for diverse and small Massachusetts businesses. The Administration also announced several new tools and new outreach efforts to further expand the network of diverse businesses working with state government.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO