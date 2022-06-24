ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Stone Reveals She Had 9 Miscarriages As She Supports Peta Murgatroyd

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0dqb_0gKqI9b700
Image Credit: Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone got raw and real in an Instagram comment on People’s page. The magazine shared a quote from their interview with Peta Murgatroyd, where she opened up about her three miscarriages and IVF journey, and Sharon commented about how she could relate to the situation all too well. “We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss,” she wrote. “I lost nine children by miscarriage. It’s no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDFv0_0gKqI9b700

Although Sharon has been opened about her fertility struggles in the past, she has never specified the heartbreaking number of miscarriages that she’s had. Sharon has an autoimmune disease and endometriosis, which prevented her from having biological children. She adopted a son, Roan, in 2000 with her then-husband, Phil Bronstein. After the divorce, Sharon adopted two more sons on her own: Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006.

In her Instagram comment, she concluded, “Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact and violently oppressive in effort.” Sharon received a ton of support for her vulnerability, receiving more than 500 likes on her comment alone.

People’s feature with Peta featured the Dancing With the Stars alum opening up about having a miscarriage while her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine amidst the war against Russia earlier this year. After getting pregnant, Peta was hit with COVID, and was unable to sustain the pregnancy while battling the virus. “I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness,” Peta explained. “I exercise every single day. But, as I came to realize, that doesn’t go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”

After three heartbreaking losses, Peta and Maks, who are parents to a five-year-old son, will now turn to IVF in hopes of carrying a pregnancy to term. Peta is optimistic about the future. “I feel excited. I’m in a much happier place,” she gushed. “I’m crossing my fingers that this is going to work.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Takes Followers Through Her First Round Of IVF Injections After Revealing She's Had 3 Miscarriages Over The Last 2 Years

After Peta Murgatroyd revealed she's had three miscarriages in the last two years, the TV star, 35, revealed via Instagram that she is going through the in vitro fertilization process."My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻," Murgatroyd, who is trying for baby No. 2 with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, wrote on social media on Wednesday, June 22. "Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible."She continued, "Let's normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Phil Bronstein
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Fertility#Ivf
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

Mom's story of how she found out she was having the rarest type of twins goes viral

A 30-year-old mother recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the story behind her incredibly rare type of twins. In the video, which has garnered over 20 million views and 8,000 comments, user @Lex.Ginger plays the “Put a finger down if you ...” challenge to describe how she found out she was pregnant with identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac and placenta — a condition known as monoamniotic twins, or "mono mono" for short. Lex — who didn't want her last name disclosed to protect her and her family's privacy after going viral — shared her story to raise awareness and connect with other mothers trying to navigate their high-risk pregnancies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Pic of Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’

Musical prodigies in the making! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are proud parents to their two sons, Silas and Phineas, and they couldn’t help but marvel over their little ones for Father’s Day. “My two favorite melodies ❤️❤️,” the former ‘NSync member, 41, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “Happy Father’s Day to all the […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy