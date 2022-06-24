ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

By Heidi Kaye
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that it's dry, but there's no need for your lawn to suffer. Don't let the lack of water deter you...

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

A New Gaming Store Is Coming to Lubbock Soon

For all you Lubbock gamers out there, there's a new store coming just for you. This new spot off Frankford Avenue will be selling sell board games, card games, Kickstarter games, trading cards, and RPGs every day for up to 30 percent off. Kiefer Shipman is the one who's opening...
LUBBOCK, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

Lubbock named one of the best dog park cities in US with No. 4 quality rank

A recent study from Lawnstarter, a lawn mowing scheduling company, compared 93 of the largest U.S. cities based on the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, access to dog parks, quality of the parks and climate. Two Texas cities made the top 10, but a number of other Lone Star areas earned high marks in the rankings.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lawn, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

Howdy Homemade West Texas Sets Grand Opening for Lubbock

Back in February, I told you about this new ice cream shop that is coming and also helps create jobs for those with disabilities, well we finally know when it's opening. You might recognize these ice cream containers from H-E-B, it is called Howdy Homemade West Texas. Tom Landis founded...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day. Days:. Sunday: No watering. Monday: House numbers ending in 3,...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#West Texas#Summer Heat
FMX 94.5

Dear Del Taco: Please Come to Lubbock, Texas

Here's a plea for one of my favorite places. I grew up around some of the first Taco Bells. As young teens, we'd surf all day and then eat around the fire at the Taco Bell. We thought there would never be disloyal to a place that kept us so warm after being in a cold ocean. Then came Del Taco.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT: Repairs planned for I-27 bridges this week in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:. Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, TxDOT will make repairs to the bridge joints on the 19th Street (US 62/SH 114) bridges at I-27. The operation is part of a project that made other deck repairs to the bridge earlier this year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Ronald Shafer as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in East Lubbock. As per the initial information, the officials actively responded to the area near East 76th and MLK just before 10:45 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue cares for lemurs indefinitely

LUBBOCK. Texas– RingTail Ranch Lemur Rescue is a 501 c3 non-profit located just outside of Lubbock, home to over 20 unwanted lemurs. The ranch hopes to start offering tours soon. For more information visit Lemur Rescue | Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue | United States.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: June 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: A pleasant day, some showers later on mainly west. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Cool with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 65°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Where You Can Buy Fireworks In & Around Lubbock County

The 4th of July is coming up which means it's time to stock up on fireworks for the ultimate celebration when the holiday arrives. Keep in mind that setting off fireworks within Lubbock's city limits is against city ordinance. The LPD released a new online reporting site for residents to report any fireworks they see being set off in the city. This doesn't mean you can't still celebrate, you'll just have to celebrate with fireworks outside of the city limits.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy