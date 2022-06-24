ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G7 countries agree Russia is responsible for food crisis -Japan minister

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy countries agreed on Friday that Russia's invasion of...

www.agriculture.com

Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
Yoshimasa Hayashi
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian dairy producers, especially small family farms, struggling to survive

Because much of the attention is focused on how Ukraine is going to export grain and oilseeds, less attention is being paid to other agricultural sectors like dairy. Yet, the consequences of the war on the Ukrainian dairy industry, which is the country’s second largest sector of agriculture after crops, are devastating.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace calls on No. 10 for £10bn a year more for the Armed Forces amid Russia threat

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has demanded £10 billion a year in extra military spending to meet the threat posed by Russia. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Wallace also highlighted alarming shortfalls in Britain's defence capabilities such as a lack of drones, not enough pilots to fly multi-billion-pound stealth jets and a paucity of crew members aboard Royal Navy nuclear submarines.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Bullseye! Ukrainian soldiers use British-made Starstreak surface-to-air missile to shoot down ANOTHER Russian helicopter worth £12million in incredible long range shot

This is the striking moment Ukrainian fighters shoot down a high-tech Russian helicopter worth £12million with a British-made surface-to-air missile. Soldiers from the Ukrainian 95th Air Assault Brigade, based in Zhytomyr, the north west of Ukraine, used a Martlet, known as Starstreak in the UK, missile to attack the nearby Russian Kamov KA-52 helicopter.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's richest man sues Russia at Europe's top human rights court

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since Russia's invasion. Rinat Akhmetov, owner of the Azovstal steelworks in the city of...
LAW
#Russia#Food Crisis#Ukraine#Tokyo#G7#Japanese
Agriculture Online

Moldova lifts wheat export ban as new crop approaches

CHISINAU, June 27 (Reuters) - Moldova has lifted its export ban for wheat and flour, its government said, amid pressure from the approaching new harvest and protests by farmers demanding a chance to move out the old crop to free up storage facilities. The former Soviet republic imposed the ban...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU rapeseed, sunseed prices seen falling as supply improves

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Prices for rapeseed and sunflower seed in the European Union are expected to fall in 2022/23 from high levels this season, curbed by bigger projected harvests and continuing imports from war-torn Ukraine, consultancy Strategie Grains said. Rapeseed futures on Euronext hit an all-time record this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Zelenskiy asked G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions - official

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said. Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 44% down so far in June -ministry

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by around 44% from a year earlier to 1.11 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 978,000 tonnes of corn, 104,000 tonnes of wheat and 24,000 tonnes of barley, the...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices down with approaching harvest pressure

June 27 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week due to good crop prospects and after a decline in Chicago and Paris prices, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $20 to $400 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said prices for Russian wheat for supply in July-August were assessed at $390-$400 per tonne compared to $403-$410 a week ago. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 220,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The weather conditions were favourable for the new crop last week with healthy rains in the most producing regions, Sovecon said. However, part of Russia's south, its breadbasket, could see more rains this week, which is not welcome at this stage as it could potentially worsen the quality of the new wheat crop, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,175 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($266.70) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,450 rbls/t -1,225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,825 rbls/t -7,850 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 36,600 rbls/t -1,600 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,600/t -$210 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,500/t -$70 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,006.40/t +$92 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 53.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heat wave and fires damaging Tunisia's grain harvest

TUNIS, June 27 (Reuters) - A heat wave and fires are badly damaging Tunisia's grain harvest, leadig the farmers union to forecast that output will fall well short of government hopes. Loss of grain production comes as the North African country struggles with food importation costs driven higher by the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK helping ensure stolen Ukrainian grain does not make it to market -minister

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain is providing technology to ensure that any wheat stolen from Ukraine by Russia does not make it to the global market, Britain's environment minister George Eustice said on Monday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports has prevented...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Egypt to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat - supply minister

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from grain and even use potatoes in bread making as it tries to trim imports, the supply minister said on Sunday.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times. - The British Gas owner Centrica is said to be unlikely to bid for Bulb Energy, leaving only...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Germany doesn't see biofuel waiver proposal going through G7 - source

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany does not expect its proposal for a temporary waiver on biofuel mandates to get agreement from the Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies due to resistance from the United States and Canada, a German government source said. On Thursday, Reuters reported that officials from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt seeks to extract more flour from its wheat as battles soaring prices

(Adds details, background) June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, a government minister said on Sunday, as the world's largest wheat buyer wrestles with soaring prices. It was studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt contracted to buy 180k tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added. (Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WORLD

