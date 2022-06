How do you make anything better just add bacon even for beer?. If you don't care for a particular food or meal just add bacon to make it taste much better. It's funny with the science of cooking you really can make some amazing dishes featuring bacon. Of course, bacon just by itself is great too. I actually can't think of anyone off the top of my head that doesn't like bacon. It's a very popular food.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO