ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

By Heidi Kaye
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that it's dry, but there's no need for your lawn to suffer. Don't let the lack of water deter you...

kkam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk 1340

A New Gaming Store Is Coming to Lubbock Soon

For all you Lubbock gamers out there, there's a new store coming just for you. This new spot off Frankford Avenue will be selling sell board games, card games, Kickstarter games, trading cards, and RPGs every day for up to 30 percent off. Kiefer Shipman is the one who's opening...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Goats Lead Lubbock Animal Service, Police on a Wild Chase

The Lubbock Police Department along with Lubbock Animal Services were running up and down the roads near the Tractor Supply on I-27 with a few Tractor Supply employees and concerned citizens to assist in their efforts. The goats, which happened to be a male and female, were...on the lam. *Insert...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lawn, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Talk 1340

Foodie Shares Categorized List of Every Restaurant in Lubbock

Since April 2022, Lubbock foodie Skyler Stevens has been working on a spreadsheet that lists and categorizes every restaurant in Lubbock. As of June 23rd, the list was officially shared with the public and all of Stevens' hard work can be appreciated. The list includes the name of every restaurant...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#West Texas#Summer Heat
Talk 1340

Dear Del Taco: Please Come to Lubbock, Texas

Here's a plea for one of my favorite places. I grew up around some of the first Taco Bells. As young teens, we'd surf all day and then eat around the fire at the Taco Bell. We thought there would never be disloyal to a place that kept us so warm after being in a cold ocean. Then came Del Taco.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Easy to Forget Tips to Get Your Vehicle Ready for a Fun Summer Road Trip

With summer officially in full swing, it's time to break out the swimsuits, barbecue grills, and...your mechanic's phone number?. Most people today have memories of long summer road trips watching the scenery change with your siblings screaming at each other or if you're an only child then getting along with your stuffed animals and imaginary friends. The important part of all of that is the trip itself but more importantly the vehicle. It's always good to make sure your vehicle is ready and set for the road before you leave the comfort of your home on that family or solo vacation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

5 Places to Get Some Target Practice in Lubbock

Looking to learn how to handle guns better or get some practice in? These are the perfect places in Lubbock to get some target practice in. 5 Places to Get Some Target Practice in Lubbock, Texas. 10 Things Everyone in Lubbock Can Agree On. 11 Things That Don't Suck About...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Talk 1340

South Plains SPCA Has Kitties Ready for Adoption

The cost of going out is too dang high. Why not bring some furry entertainment to your house?. If you think you're ready to be a kitty-daddy or a kitty-mommy (why not brother or sister? Because that would be weird, okay), the South Plains SPCA had 40 cats ready for adoption. The cats have their shots and are spayed/neutered. The SPCA does have an adoption fee to help cover these costs, but it takes a lot of headaches, missed appointments and potentially unwanted offspring off your hands.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Homemade Taco Stand Coming to Lubbock

Now this is going to give Lubbock something to taco bout. If you've been to Midland, Dallas, San Antonio or Albuquerque recently you may have heard about Rusty Taco. Well, good news for those who love it or tacos is opening a location here. Rusty Taco is still working on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Look Inside a Historical Lubbock Home Turned Frat House

One of the greatest things about Lubbock, Texas is that fact that it is home to Texas Tech University. Everyone loves the school and the entire city would be different if the university wasn't here. This is especially true when you look at the historical parts of Lubbock. Most of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy