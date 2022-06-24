The Internet’s Favorite Cookware Brand, Our Place, Just Launched Ovenware

Air fryers have become all the rage in the last few years, thanks to their ability to make many recipes more quickly and easily — after all, who doesn’t love simple cooking? Along with being user-friendly, air fryers also harness the ability to roast, fry, dehydrate and, yes, even bake. Considering air fryers are essentially small convection ovens, it shouldn’t be too surprising that you can easily whip up cakes, muffins and bread in the compact appliances. With so many different recipes and ingredients going into the air fryer, the rules can get confusing, though. To make things easier, we talked to Food Network Recipe Developer and air fryer connoisseur, Amanda Neal, to get the best tips and tricks for baking in your air fryer. Whether you don’t have an oven or just feel like keeping it simple, these tips will help your baked goods turn out their best.
Comments / 0