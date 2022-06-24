ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Severe Weather Could Kick Off Your Weekend Across North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hang on, it could be a bumpy road as we kick off the weekend in North Dakota. According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, much of North Dakota is in the enhanced risk area today for severe weather. As I was coming home from the...

965thewalleye.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96-5 The Fox

Summer Outlook For North Dakota From Climate Prediction Center

North Dakota is officially out of the drought that plagued us the last two years. We sure paid the price last summer with the 90s and 100s temperatures for most of the summer. For those of you who love summers like that, this summer has been just a little different so far. Heck, we even had high temps in the 60s this past Saturday. That was unheard of last June.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

2022 Spring Pheasant Crowing Counts Reveled For North Dakota

Every spring the North Dakota Game & Fish teams up with mail delivery drivers, and they survey the pheasant population with its spring crowing counts. Observers drive different routes over a specific 20-mile area over the state. They break it into the 3 major pheasant areas, the northwest, southwest, and southeast. They also survey the northeast, but that is considered a marginal pheasant habitat in the state.
KSLTV

Flood watch over popular Utah recreation areas Sunday

UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
South Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

ND Game & Fish prohibits fireworks, lifts camping restrictions in WMAs for 4th of July

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding people that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas (WMA) is prohibited. According to the Game and Fish Department, the primary objective of a WMA is to enhance wildlife production, provide hunting and fishing opportunities, and offer the opportunity […]
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Fargo
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The National Weather Service relayed a report from law enforcement officials on Friday morning "that the Little Elk River is flooding in the town of Randall. Some residences are being evacuated ... due to the flooding."
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
KFYR-TV

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.
JAMESTOWN, ND
DL-Online

DNR officer's keen eye leads to return of electric scooter stolen from Thief River Falls grocery store

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted in getting a young great horned owl to a raptor rehabber and investigated two calf depredations. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods with enforcement action taken for people angling without a license, allowing the illegal operation of a jet ski by a juvenile, and a group of clients and their fishing guide found in possession of too many walleyes.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy