There was a fatal drowning on Cape Saturday night. A 29-year old man from South Yarmouth died after going swimming in Long Pond. According to Yarmouth Police. The victim's identity has not been released. And on Sunday night a seven-year-old boy was rushed to Falmouth Hospital after he was found unresponsive and given CPR at Snake Pond Beach in Sandwich. No word on his current condition.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO