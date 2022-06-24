Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...quickcountry.com
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0